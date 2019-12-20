Drink driving policeman will not face jail

A drink drive police officer caught seven times over the limit on his way to work will not be sent to prison.

David Baillie, 38 from Condorrat was found slumped against the window of his Vauxhall Insignia in the Clyde Tunnel in August this year.

Baillie had run out of fuel and told police colleagues that someone was coming to assist him.

He refused to give a proper sample to the attending officers saying it would “ruin my life.”

Baillie later gave a reading of 155 micrograms in 100 millilitres when the legal limit is 22 milligrams.

Baillie pled guilty last month at Glasgow Sheriff Court to refusing to give two specimens of breath to police.

He was given a £400 fine and was disqualified from driving for 16 months by Sheriff Patricia Pryce.

The court heard Baillie’s car was stopped a hundred metres from the southbound entrance of the tunnel.

Tunnel camera staff attended and witnessed Baillie on his phone outside of the car.

The vehicle had run out of fuel and Baillie told the staff that someone was bringing petrol to him.

The controllers believed that Baillie was under the influence of alcohol or medication.

The policeman went back into his car while the tunnel staff waited for police to arrive.

Officers who attended saw Baillie’s head slumped against side window.

Baillie opened the driver’s door and tried to get out to speak to the officers who noted a smell of alcohol and his eyes were bloodshot.

They asked Baillie if he was okay and he repeated that he had run out of fuel.

Baillie denied being under the influence when asked by officers for a breath sample.

He told them: “I’m just going to work, just let me go I’m nearly there.

“Don’t do this to me, it’s going to ruin my life.”

Baillie agreed to a roadside breath tests but blew into the device with minimal effort.

He was warned about failing to provide a sample and then gave a breath test measured at 155 micrograms.

While en route to the police station, Baillie pleaded with the officers.

He said: “How can you do this, I’ve done nothing wrong, just drop me at my work.

“I can’t believe I blew that, I’m not going to blow at the office, sorry boys.”

Bailie continued to refuse at the police station and made several excuses.

He said: “I need a pee, I’m not doing it, I need the toilet.”

Baillie then pretended to faint and fell to the floor before being charged.

He then apologised for his behaviour.

Lawyer, Pamela Rodgers, defending, told the court that had been suffering from post traumatic stress disorder as a family liaison officer.

Miss Rodgers said that Baillie “could lose his job” as a result of the incident.

She added: “He was a man panicking and he accepts that and doesn’t want to make excuses for that.”

Sheriff Pryce told him: “I do appreciate the personal circumstance and understand you have had a great deal to deal with and haven’t dealt with it in the best fashion which brings you to court today.

“However, I have to consider public protection in this matter which you in your employment will be more than aware of.

“You got behind the wheel of a car when your roadside breath test was 155 and you refused to provide a breath sample.”