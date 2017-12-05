Drugs bust nets £1.1m

Officers from the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit (East) were on their ‘A’ game last week (Tuesday, November 28) after stopping a car on Cumbernauld Road in Muirhead, where they recovered a substantial quantity of drugs, believed to by Amphetamine.

A further operation thentook place at a second address in Lanarkshire where another haul of drugs, this time thought to be Diamorphine was recovered along with various mixing agents.

Police Scotland believe the estimated street value of the drugs recovered to be around £1.1 million!

A 40-year-old man was arrested by officers and is presently detained in police custody in connection with the recovery.

A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal and the male is expected in court shortly.