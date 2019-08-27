Drugs worth £4000 seized in Abronhill

Cumbernauld Police have confirmed that another drug-related arrest has taken place after plainclothes officers were sent round to a house.

The latest in a series of raids took place in Abronhill’s Cedar Road when officer turned up with a warrant to search the premises at the weekend.

More than 700 grammes of cannabis was found on the premises - with an estimated street value of £4000.

As a consequence, a 24-year-old male was arrested with being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

A report on this incident has been sent to the fiscal.