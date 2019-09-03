Duo arrested for housebreaking in Kilsyth

Police from Cumbernauld travelled to Kilsyth on Friday in a search for stolen goods - and made two arrests after these were recovered.

The officers turned up at a house in South Barrwood Road in the afternoon following a complaint to police - who had secured a search warrant in the meantime.

It has been confirmed that a number of items were subsequently found in the house after officers undertook a search of the premises.

They include “a large amount’’ of jewellery, clothing, tools and electrical appliances.

As a consequence two males who are aged 22 and 23 were arrested - and are facing a number of charges

These relate to theft by housebreaking - and also relate to a theft from a vehicle.

It has been revealed that the pair are also facing drugs charges.

This was after a small amount of cannabis was found.

Communities inspector Neil MacLeod confirmed: “Both males are scheduled to appear at court at a later date.

“ A number of the items seized have been returned to their rightful owners.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish ownership for remaining items which were recovered.”