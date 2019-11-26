Event will address crime concerns in Kilsyth

Local residents are advised there will be a surgery at Kilsyth Police Station on Saturday, November 30, between 3pm and 4pm - by public demand.

Anyone is welcome to pop in and discuss any relevant concerns they have with officers or just to have a chat.

This event is being held on a trial basis.

Police say it is unlikely to be repeated if attendance at the surgery is poor.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Surgeries were run in the past and the one on Saturday is to re-start them by public demand

“The public are invited to come along to meet their local community police office.

“They can discuss on an individual basis any matters which they feel police officers can help with.”