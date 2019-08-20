Heroin is seized in Abronhill after raid

Plainclothes officers tackling drug-related offences in Cumbernauld have been at it again.

Last Friday (August 16) we reported on their swoop at a house in Braehead Road in Kildrum and retrieved £8000 worth of class A Drugs - and arrested a 23-year-old suspected of supply them.

It has now emerged that there has been another drugs raid - this time in Abronhill.

The incident took place in Medlar Road yesterday (Monday, August 19)

Officers recovered more than 56 grammes of heroin worth £2000.

A small amount of tablets was also recovered - and they are believed to be Class C drugs.

A 36- year-old male was arrested and held custody for being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.