House in Condorrat was targeted say police

Officers were summoned to Baird Crescent on Saturday, October 26 amidst reports of a disturbance on a property.

When police arrived, they found a window had been smashed and that the walls had been spray-painted with graffiti

It also became apparent that a firework had been let off inside the property.

No-one was injured but police have stressed that the householder was specifically targeted.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference NC03401019.