Intruder was trying doors in Cumbernauld - and gained access to two homes

Police are investigating an incident in Cumbernauld where a man was able to gain access to two unlocked properties in the town.

The incident occurred in the densely populated Ravenswood area on Monday, March 16 between 6.30pm and 7.20pm.

Police say the homes in question were in Arran Drive and MacTaggart Road - and that the man had simply walked through their front doors.

An eyewitness was able to provide a description of the indtruder who was seen in the neighbourhood and is described as being in his late 30s and early 40s.

He is around five foot eight in height, with a pale complexion, dark hair and wearing a dark grey tracksuit with matching polo neck plus dark coloured trainers.

Police say that they do not know at this point if the man stole anything from the homes.

However a police spokesperson said: “Anyone with any information on who this male may, or any information that may assist, is urged to contact police on 101