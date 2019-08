A Kilsyth man was arrested after he was stopped in the street by police on Saturday (August 17)

The incident took place in Castlehill View in the afternoon - when officers found a 41-year-old male in possession of 23 grammes of herbal cannabis.

However the matter did not end there when he was found to be in possession of more than 100 tablets, believed to be Class C drugs.

The man was arrested on charges relating to the possession of these drugs.