‘Lanarkshire is no place for drugs’ say police

More than £6 million worth of controlled drugs have been removed from the streets of Lanarkshire in the last six months.

Since the beginning of July, a dedicated drugs team has executed 505 search warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 in a sweeping range of locations.

The team was set up to develop intelligence and embark on proactive operational activity under Operation Forward2.

And a varied amount of drugs have been involved in the crackdown

Operation Forward2 has recovered the following:

• herbal cannabis - 276 kilos

• cannabis resin – 22.2 kilos

• cannabis plants – 4,330

• cocaine – 6.29 kilos

• diamorphine – 1.3 kilos

• amphetamine – 6.73 kilos

• etizolam/diazepam – 327,440 tablets

Lanarkshire’s Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Alan Waddell said: “The officers involved have done exactly what they set out to do.

“And that is remove controlled drugs from the streets of Lanarkshire.

“To date, they have recovered £6,194,980 in drugs plus cash and assets to the value of almost £750,000 in Proceeds Of Crime Act seizures.

“This is a significant result and one which will clearly impact the criminal fraternity who operate in this Division.

“Lanarkshire has no place for drugs.

“We will not tolerate those intent on bringing them into this area.

“Drugs are harming our communities, destroying families and robbing people of their right to lead a life free from the damage and danger that drugs can bring.

“We must stress that policing alone cannot tackle the damage that drugs cause.

“We work in close collaboration with partners to assist and support those affected by drugs to prevent them from re-offending.

“Drugs and alcohol partnerships play a significant role in getting the right support to those people.

“I’m sure our partnership approach will continue to yield positive outcomes for our communities and for those willing to change.”

The team of 21 officers which was established in Lanarkshire Division in response to the level of drugs activity taking place across the area.

Each officer involved in the operation was a divisional resource.

However, several have returned to their base post allowing other uniformed officers the opportunity to join the operation.