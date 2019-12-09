Lanarkshire-wide warning over car park thefts

Police are warning Christmas shoppers that a number of thefts have been reported across Lanarkshire - with one common thread.

Officers have been called out to a number of incidents where thieves have plundered unlocked vehicles in car parks - in a quest to steal presents.

A police spokesman confirmed “Please keep cars loked and purchases out of view.”

It was also stressed that gifts should be stored out of plain sight within the home.

The spokesperson added: “These should be locked in cupboards if possible. “Presents look brilliant under the tree but again should be kept out of view.”

It was stressed too that the base of a tree should always be concealed to deter theft.