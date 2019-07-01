Male (16) arrested after lone female targeted in Cumbernauld underpass

A 16-year-old male has been arrested amidst claims that he stole a phone from a 16-year-old lone female in an underpass.

The incident is alleged to have happened in Wardpark Road at 4.30pm on Saturday, June 29.

The male - who was known to his victim - was also charged with threatening and abusive behaviour.

This relates to his alleged conduct towards a 47-year-old man who attempted to intervene in the robbery.

Police confirmed that the accused has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

They described the alleged incident as “targeted” and “alarming for the female involved.”

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.