Male seriously injured after being struck by car in Cumbernauld's Central Way
Officers are looking for witnesses after a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Cumbernauld’s Central Way on Thursday (June 3)
Friday, 4th June 2021, 12:55 pm
A 37-year-old male was injured during the incident which happened around 6.15pm He was taken to University Hospital Monklands. The 84-year-old male driver of the silver BMW 1 series involved was also hospitalised. His injuries are not believed to be serious.Constable Fraser McEwan, of the Road Policing Unit in Motherwell, said: "Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information or dashcam footage which hasn't been passed to police yet to come forward.”
Anyone who can help is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 2904 of June 3.