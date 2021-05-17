Man (18) after incident in Cumbernauld street where knife could be seen
Worried onlookers in Cumbernauld had no option but to call in police after a situation developed on a street in Kildrum when a teengager’s conduct gave cause for concern in broad daylight.
Monday, 17th May 2021, 12:48 pm
In what was otherwise described as a “quiet weekend” in the town, officers were called round to Kildrum’s Afton Way around 5.30pm on Saturday (May 15)
Eyewitnesses had seen a teenager standing there who appeared to have been drinking – and was in alleged possession of a knife.
Police rushed to the scene and successfully traced the male who got rid of the knife when they turned up – but officers retrieved the item.
The man – who is 18 years-old-was arrested and is scheduled to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court.