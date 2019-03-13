Man (61) hit by a lorry near Mollinsburn

A 61-year-old man was struck by a lorry on the M73 near Mollinsburn on Monday.

Around 2.05pm the victim appeared to be working on his white Volkswagen Passat on the hard shoulder of the northbound carriageway, when he stepped or stumbled onto the main carriageway and was struck by a lorry being driven by a 43 year-old man.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for his injuries. His condition is described by hospital staff as serious, but stable.

Anyone with information, including dash-cam footage, should contact the police via 101.