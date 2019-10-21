Man arrested for Kilsyth car break-ins

Police have confirmed that an arrest has been made following a number of thefts from cars which were parked in Kilsyth.

Motorists have been targeted in a series of break-ins and attempted break-ins recently.

Now officers have confirmed that a 42-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, October 16.

The man has since appared at Airdrie Sheriff Court in relation to 11 different charges in total. Officers have confirmed that he has been remanded in custody.

Police have also stated that they are continuing to investigate a series of break-ins to Kilsyth homes- the latest of which was at the weekend.

Officers stated that two arrests have been made in relation to this most recent incident.

More information on the arrests will appear soon.