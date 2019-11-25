Man attacked in Kilsyth close

Police rushed to Kilsyth yesterday (Sunday, November 24) after a 19-year-old man was targeted in a common close

The incident is alleged to have happened at 3pm in Rennie Road.

- When officers arrived at the scene, it emerged that the victim had been attacked with what police described as a “sharp weapon.”

The victim was rushed to hospital where he was treated for lacerations to his forearm and nose.

Detectives based in Cumbernauld are treating the enquiry as a serious assault - and are trying to piece together the events which led to the attack.

They are keen to hear from anyone who may have been aware of a disturbance at time mentioned or may be aware of circumstances which led to the man being targeted

Anyone with any information should contact 101 quoting crime reference number NC03021119.