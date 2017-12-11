Man dies after car crash

A Muirhead man died last week after being seriously injured in a car crash near Chryston.

Robert McLeod (58) suffered head injuries after his Volkswagen Tiguan was struck by a Mini on the A80 at Cumbernauld Road at about 5.15pm on November 28.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a critical condition and passed away on Thursday.

The incident happened when a Mini being driven eastbound appeared to lose control and struck Mr McLeod’s car, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

A Seat Toledo in the westbound carriageway was also damaged as a result of the collision. The Mini driver (28) was treated for upper body injuries at Monklands Hospital.

Enquiries are ongoing into the cause of the crash, anyone with information should contact the police via 101.