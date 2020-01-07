Man in ‘serious’ condition after Cumbernauld road crash

Police in Cumbernauld are appealing for witnesses following a crash that took place on the A8011 Glasgow Road yesterday (Monday 6 January).

The crash happened at around 5.30pm near the offslip for Jane’s Brae towards Seafar Roundabout, where a pedestrian was struck by a blue Ford Focus.

The male pedestrian was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition. The male driver of the car was not injured.

Sergeant Andy Shearer, from the Motherwell Road Policing Team, said: “We are appealing for anyone with information or potential dashcam footage of this crash to come forward and assist with our enquiries.

“You can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2521 of 6 January.”