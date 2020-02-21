Man jailed after homemade bomb terror in Viewpark

A homemade bomb was set off outside the home of a man over an alleged £400 drug debt.

John Burns later told police it was intended as a message for Viewpark resident Paul Gallagher.

But the explosion terrified the target’s 83-year-old mum and led to homes being evacuated after bomb disposal experts raced to the scene.

Burns, 22, of Deanbrae Street, Uddingston, was jailed for 14 months at Hamilton Sheriff Court today (Thursday).

He admitted culpable and reckless conduct in Myrtle Road, Viewpark, in February 2018.

Hamilton Sheriff Court heard the bomb was left in a close between two houses as Burns wasn’t sure which one Mr Gallagher occupied.

Jennifer McLaren, prosecuting, said: “Witnesses heard a loud bang about 4pm and saw black smoke passing their window.

“Mrs Gallagher, who is 83, was terrified. A man aged 70 in the next house also heard the bang and saw a young male, with his hood up, running away.

“Forensic officers were called out and people living in three houses were evacuated. A cordon was set up in the area.”

A bottle was found with three fireworks and two lighters attached to the outside. Inside was a mix of screws, batteries and stones.

Luckily, no one was injured by the blast and the only damage was scorch marks on the close floor.

Police inquiries drew a blank and it was fully a year later before Burns handed himself in, confessing what he’d done.

He said he was owed £400 by a man called Paul who was ignoring his calls.

Burns added: “I didn’t mean it to be so serious that the bomb disposal people were called out.

“I just wanted to blow off the door and get the message to Paul about his drug debt.”

Defence agent Diarmid Bruce said Burns had gone to the police to “get it off his chest”.

Mr Bruce told the court: “If he hadn’t done that this matter would not have been solved.

“This shows a man with a conscience and I would ask that he is given credit for that.

“He has had difficulties with drugs and at the time of the offence was not thinking clearly.

“It was bizarre behaviour.”

But Sheriff Douglas Brown told Burns it was a “carefully planned” attack and jail was the only appropriate sentence.

The sheriff added: “Fortunately, the device did not work as effectively as you intended, but there was still an explosion and obvious potential, given it happened in a common close, for alarm, panic and danger.”

Sheriff Brown said the sentence would have been 20 months but for the accused’s guilty plea.