Police Scotland have confirmed that a man’s body has been found in Cumbernauld

The sad discovery was made near Our Lady’s High School -and would explain the high police presence in the wider area

A police spokesperson said “Police Scotland can confirm that the body of a man was discovered off Dowanfield Road in Cumbernauld around 7.45am today (Wednesday, November 13)

“His death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are being carried out to establish the full circumstances.”