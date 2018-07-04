Man seriously assaulted in Greenfaulds

A 41-year-old man is in hospital after being was seriously assaulted in Greenfaulds last night (Tuesday).

Around 6.40pm the victim was on Lochinvar Road when he was chased and attacked by three men with weapons.

The men then made off from the area.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he remains in a serious, but stable condition.

The first suspect is described as around 5’10” tall, with short dark hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt and dark coloured shorts.

The second suspect was described as being in his 30s, with short dark hair, unshaven, tanned skin and was wearing a white vest top.

The third suspect was wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts.

Detective Sergeant John Lewis, Coatbridge Police Station, said: “This was a violent and callous attack and has left a man with serious injuries. It is vital we trace those responsible.

“We have reason to believe this was a targeted and planned attack.

“Officers have been making door to door enquiries in the area and checking for CCTV in the area but would appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward and contact us.

“Were you in the area last night? Did you see anything or hear anything that may help us in our enquiry? We urge you to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 3462 of Tuesday 3 July 2018. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.