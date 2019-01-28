Man seriously injured in Moodiesburn hit and run

A 23-year-old man is in a serious condition at Glasgow Royal Infirmary after being the victim of a hit and run in Moodiesburn in the early hours of Friday morning.

The incident occurred on Stoneyetts Road, near the junction of Gartferry Road, when the man was crossing the road and struck by a silver Ford Fiesta, which failed to stop.

Enquiries carried out so far have revealed that shortly after midnight, a Ford Fiesta was seen driving alongside a grey Vauxhall Corsa in Central Way, Cumbernauld.

Thereafter, the cars travelled along the A8011 and onto the M80, M73, A80 and various other roads in the Moodiesburn/Chryston areas.

The vehicles arrived at Stoneyetts Road, where the Ford Fiesta struck the 23-year-old man and made off, turning right onto Gartferry Road.

The road was closed for several hours as officers conducted enquiries at the location of the incident.

Officers are appealing information about both cars between 0.08am and 0.31am. In particular, any motorists who were in any of the areas are asked to check their dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Motherwell Road Policing Unit via 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 in confidence.