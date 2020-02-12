Man stabbed in Cumbernauld

Police have released details about a stabbing which took place in the early hours of last Friday morning (February 7)

The incident explains a heightened police presence around Seafar - as forensics joined officers in scrutinising a wooded area near this densely populated part of the town.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “Police were called around 1.40am to a report of a stabbing in Grieve Road,

“Emergency services attended and 42-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Monklands Hospital.

“Medical staff described his injuries as non-life threatening.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and officers are appealing for witnesses with any information to contact officers via 101, quoting incident number 0215 of Friday, February 7

