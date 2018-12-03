Man suffers broken eye socket in Westfield attack

A 50-year-old man suffered a broken eye socket in an unprovoked attack in Westfield Drive, Westfield, on Saturday afternoon. Two 19-year-old males have been charged with serious assault.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Saturday morning after a cannabis cultivation and over a kilo of herbal cannabis, worth a combined £5000, were during the execution of a search warrant in Bluebell Walk, Cumbernaud.

On Friday evening a juvenile male was charged with possession with intent to supply after being found in Cumbernauld Town Centre with over 20g of herbal cannabis.