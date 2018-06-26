Man who went missing after prison release is arrested

A Seafar man who breached the terms of his license after his release from prison has been arrested in Cumbernauld.

Denis Duffy (36), was released from HMP Castle Huntly near Dundee in 2015 and was under a four-year supervision order.

However, earlier this month Police Scotland put out an appeal for information after he had been missing for a year.

Oolice had been unable to trace him since May of last year, with officers carrying out extensive enquiries in areas Duffy is known to frequent.

Police Scotland have now confirmed that Duffy has now been arrested in the Cumbernauld area and is currently being treated in hospital.

His condition is not thought to be serious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The public and media are thanked for their assistance in this matter.”