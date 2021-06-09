Police were called to the Eastfield Road premises around 8.40pm on Monday June 7 – and found a 50-year-old man at the scene.

It is alleged he was responsible for a similar break-in at the rear yard the night before and he was arrested and taken into custody.

Meanwhile a 23-year-old male has been arrested after a highly charged disturbance in Blackwood’s Cardowan Drive at 12.30am on Wednesday, May 9.

It’s alleged that the man was abusive towards officers attending whilst armed with a smashed glass bottle.