Mid-week crime update after incidents at garden centre and in Blackwood
A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into Caulders Garden Centre -twice in as many days.
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 3:14 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 3:48 pm
Police were called to the Eastfield Road premises around 8.40pm on Monday June 7 – and found a 50-year-old man at the scene.
It is alleged he was responsible for a similar break-in at the rear yard the night before and he was arrested and taken into custody.
Meanwhile a 23-year-old male has been arrested after a highly charged disturbance in Blackwood’s Cardowan Drive at 12.30am on Wednesday, May 9.
It’s alleged that the man was abusive towards officers attending whilst armed with a smashed glass bottle.
He was disarmed, apprehended and held to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court.