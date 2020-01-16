Motherwell FC boss in court

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson will stand trial next month accused of assaulting his girlfriend during a night out in Edinburgh city centre.

Robinson appeared in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday (January 16) where he pleaded not guilty to both allegations.

Robinson, 45, is alleged to have grabbed partner Robyn Lauchlan by the body and pinned her against a fence at the Capital’s Waverley Bridge last December.

The football boss is also said to have pushed and pulled the woman by the body during the alleged violent altercation

Robinson, of Hamilton is also claimed to have behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing at Ms Lauchlan when the pair allegedly clashed on the busy stretch on December 13.

Both charges are said to be aggravated by the abuse of a partner and are being prosecuted under the Abusive Behaviour and Sexual Harm Act (Scotland) 2016.