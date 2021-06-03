Mounted police called into assist after another rise in anti-social conduct at beauty spot
This was the scene at Colzium estate as community officers called on the mounted branch to assist them amidst reports of another rise in anti-social behaviour in recent weeks.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 11:23 am
The team made their way to the beauty spot on Saturday, May 29 where youngsters had gathered. Communities inspector Neil MacLeod said: “We’ve had repeat reports of anti-social behaviour with youths gathering and drinking alcohol, littering and causing annoyance.
" A small amount of youths were engaged with and alcohol was seized. This highlights our commitment to addressing reports of anti-social issues and we will continue to take similar action in responding to reports.”