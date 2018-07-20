Mum urges missing 14-year-old to come home

A Seafar teenager who went missing on Monday has been urged to return home by his worried mum who believes he has been ‘led astray’.

Lewis Kelly (14) disappeared from his home in Allanfauld Road on Monday while his mum Sharon was at the dentist.

He has gone missing before, but has not been in touch since disappearing on Monday and is thought to be staying somewhere.

Sharon said: “Lewis is a handsome boy, he’s about 5’6”, slim build, he likes to stay fit. He’s a social boy and likes to hang about with his friends.

“He knows his manners, how to speak to people, he’s a kind boy. Everybody that knows him knows how lovely he is. But I know right now he’s been led astray.

“I’m numb. Absolutely numb. I’m gutted, I’m upset, I’m worried.

“He’s in with the wrong people and he’s just 14. I don’t blame him. He’s just not himself and people are leading him away from me. I just want him home. I’ve done everything.

“I’m getting posters put up around Cumbernauld, but somebody knows something. They have to get in touch anonymously with the police or with me.

“Whatever he’s doing, it’s okay. He just needs to come home, and to make sure he’s safe.”

Sharon and other family members have been posting regular updates on social media in an attempt to bring him home.

Anyone with information should contact the Police via 101.