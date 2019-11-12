Neighbours foiled street crime spree in Cumbernauld

Eagle-eyed members of the public have helped police catch a housebreaker who was posing as a window cleaner.
And a 56-year-old man- who is local- has been arrested as a direct consequence of their quick thinking.
His quest to plunder homes in broad daylight was first detected by concerned neighbours in Kildrum’s Glencairn Road at 9.30am last Thursday (November 7)
A full scale police operation was mounted amidst report that a nearby street too had been targeted - and a dog unit was deployed to the site.
The man was shortly traced and arrested by officers - who praised members of the public for their quick thinking
