Neighbours foiled street crime spree in Cumbernauld

Eagle-eyed members of the public have helped police catch a housebreaker who was posing as a window cleaner.

And a 56-year-old man- who is local- has been arrested as a direct consequence of their quick thinking.

His quest to plunder homes in broad daylight was first detected by concerned neighbours in Kildrum’s Glencairn Road at 9.30am last Thursday (November 7)

A full scale police operation was mounted amidst report that a nearby street too had been targeted - and a dog unit was deployed to the site.

The man was shortly traced and arrested by officers - who praised members of the public for their quick thinking

