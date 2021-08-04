The man was pushed to the ground at the junction with Crowwood Terrace at around 10.15pm on Sunday, August 1. He had a number of items stolen including his phone.The suspect is described as white, five foot eight in height, in his late 20s/early 30s, of average build, with short blonde hair and was clean shaven. He was wearing a black tracksuit and white trainers and spoke with a local accent. It’s thought he made his way there from a nearby hotel.