Pet theft needs to be taken more seriously

Pet theft destroys lives and needs to be taken more seriously by law enforcement agencies, according to Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill MP Hugh Gaffney.

Mr Gaffney paid tribute to the work of the Stolen and Missing Pets Alliance in a Westminster Hall debate on pet theft.

He also spoke lovingly of his family’s own beloved dog, Mia, which he said had taken his place at home in Scotland while he is at Westminster.

Mr Gaffney told MPs: “Mia has, in the eyes of the Gaffney family, indeed replaced me back in our home. She certainly spends more time lying on my bed then I do.

“I could share many stories of Mia’s cheeky but loving behaviour, her determination to take my side of the bed and to establish herself as Top Dog in our house.

“But as easy as it would be for me to do so, we are here because many people have to deal with the heartache of seeing their beloved pets stolen from them.

“The fact that we see only one in five stolen dogs ever recovered is a disgrace and almost means that families and owners will never receive the closure they need and demand. We must do more, we must be better.

“It’s clear that pet theft is on the rise and at this time of year it is easier for the criminals.

“Our animals are at increased risk when we leave our doors open in warm weather and we must all be more vigilant about this profitable but evil trade.”

For more info about the organisation visit www.stolenandmissingpetsalliance.co.uk.