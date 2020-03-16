Police arrest two men after Cumbernauld shooting

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in a Cumbernauld estate earlier this year.

The alleged incident took place in Brunswick Gardens around 6.55pm on Thursday, January 23.

A 27-year-old man suffered injuries to his back and a 52-year-old woman, who had been walking her dog, was caught up in the incident.

Her dog, a white Maltichon called Henry, sadly died as a result of a firearm being discharged.

The two men, both aged 23, have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal and will appear at court at a later date.

Police say that their enquiries remain ongoing.