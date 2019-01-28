Police carry out two major drugs busts in Carbrain

Two major drug seizures have been made in Carbrain in the last week.

A 26-year-old man was arrested as a result of police executing a drugs search warrant at an address on Greenrigg Road.

A total of just over six kilos of cannabis was seized with an estimated value of £60,000.

An address in the Airdrie area linked by intelligence was simultaneously searched by police where a large cannabis cultivation was seized with an estimated value of £23,500.

This follows a separate seizure of drugs from an address in Millcroft Road, Carbrain, where a 40-year-old man was arrested following a seizure of a large scale cannabis cultivation with an estimated value of £60,000.

Cumbernauld and Kilsyth Area Inspector Neil MacLeod said: “Carbrain has been given an increased police presence at every opportunity following on from a number of anti-social issues and indeed the widely publicised violent robbery on Christmas Eve at Glenhove Stores.

“The interaction with the public has been paying off with increased intelligence coming in to us on crime trends and those responsible for criminality in the area.

“I was delighted to see the response from the local community to the report of the robbery and assault on a male going about his daily business as their input allowed police to swiftly make arrests and violent individuals have been taken off the streets.

“What we’re seeing now is a continuation of community input leading to criminal enterprises coming to our attention and significant arrests being made.”

Meanwile, a 24-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning having been disturbed by householders of an address in Brown Road, Seafar, who became aware of him sneaking into their home via an insecure rear door.

The man was arrested by police having made off from the address, and subsequently identified as allegedly responsible for a number of similar crimes of theft in the Cumbernauld and Kilsyth area, including theft of motor vehicles.