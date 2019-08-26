Police helicopter chase in Cumbernauld

A police helicopter had to be called out in Cumbernauld after a driver failed to stop for officers who were concerned about his driving.

Officers were contacted around 10.40pm on Saturday (August 24) by concerned eyewitnesses who saw the vehicle being driven dangerously in the Craiglinn area.

They feared that the driver could cause an accident and police succeeded in traicing the car.

However, the driver had other ideas when they arrived on the scene - and proceeded to drive off.

It was at this point that officers decided that back-up was required in the form of the police helicopter.

The pursuit of the vehicle continued on the M74 -but the driver decided to abandon the vehicle on seeing the scale of the chase.

However officers succeeded in apprehending the man at a point close by.

A police spokersperson confirmed that the man was arrested for alleged dangerous driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to stop for police.

A report on this incident has been sent to the procurator fiscal.