Police hunt mugger who pushed 82 year-old Cumbernauld woman to the ground

Police want to trace a robber who targeted an 82-year-old woman near a Cumbernauld underpass yesterday (Wednesday)

The incident happened around 5.10pm yesterday on St Mungo’s Road.

The lady was pushed to the ground by a man, who stole her black handbag before running through the underpass and towards Liddel Road.

The man is described as being in his 50s, about 5ft 7 with a stocky build, short dark messy hair and stubble. He was wearing dark clothing.

The victim was left shaken and with minor injuries, which did not require treatment.

Detective Constable Shemain Murphy, of Coatbridge CID, said: “We have been carrying out enquiries in the area and are keen to hear from anyone who either witnessed the robbery take place or saw any suspicious activity in the area during the afternoon.

“Anyone with information can contact us on 101, quoting incident 2923 of 23 October, or you can make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”