Police in year-long hunt for Cumbernauld man who breached license after leaving prison

Police Scotland is appealing for information to help trace a Cumbernauld man who was last seen a year ago following his release from prison.

Dennis Duffy (36), who lived in Seafar, breached the terms of his licence after being released from HMP Castle Huntly.

Duffy was released in 2015 and was under a four-year supervision order as part of his sentence for an armed robbery at a Chinese restaurant.

However, police have been unable to trace him May 2017, with officers carrying out extensive enquiries in areas Duffy is known to frequent.

He is described as white, around 5ft 10 in height and has brown hair and blue eyes.

The public has been warned not to approach Duffy, who has more than a dozen convictions.

PC Alan Hendry of Cumbernauld Police Office said: “We are currently looking to trace Dennis Duffy, who breached his licence conditions since being release from HMP Castle Huntly.

“We are appealing for anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts to come forward and contact us.

“We would also emphasise that if seen, members of the public should not approach him.”

Anyone with info should contact Police Scotland via 101 or call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.