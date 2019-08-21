Police investigate car fire in Kilsyth

Police want witnesses after a car parked in a Kilsyth street was set alight under cover of darkness last night (August 21)

Officers received a call shortly before 3am about a burning car in Bogside Road.

Fire engines rushed to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

An examination of the scene once they had done so led them to believe that the fire had been started deliberately.

Fortunately, no-one was injured but police are now appealing for anyone with further information to come forward.

Witnesses are asked to contact 101 quoting incident number NC02590819.