Police look for witnesses after Cumbernauld assault and Kilsyth attempted break-in

Officers are looking for witnesses after a 31-year-old man was allegedly assaulted outside The Submarine nightclub.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in the street around 1.50am on Saturday (February 15)

Officers are looking for a man in his 30s around five foot eight.

Officers are also investigating an attempted break-in to a business in Kilsyth.

Intruders tried to gain access to The House of Dragon in Kingston Road around 11pm on Sunday (February 16) but made off when an alarm went off.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to call 101