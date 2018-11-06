Police move Forward with new crackdown on violent crime

Police officers at Lanarkshire Division have launched a new operation to crack down on violent crime, drug dealing, antisocial behaviour, and housebreakings, issues which have all been highlighted as being important to local residents.

Operation Forward began on Monday, October 29 ,and is a concentrated effort to target those involved in violent crime or other serious crime which negatively impacts on the communities of Lanarkshire.

Over an eight-week period, officers from across a variety of departments, including community policing and criminal investigation, will work solely on the community concerns which have been raised during recent consultations with the public.

The new local policing commander for Lanarkshire Division, Chief Superintendent Alan Waddell, said: “The focus of Operation Forward is upon reducing harm, and to do so, we will be actively targeting those who commit violence, deal drugs, or break into people’s homes.

“Anyone involved in such activity should expect to see my officers in the coming days and weeks.

“These types of crimes have a real impact on people and we are always determined to do all we can to reduce the instances of these happening.

“We would be very keen to hear from any local residents who have any particular concerns in their area to contact police to highlight these.

“Working together with our communities is incredibly important for Lanarkshire Division.”