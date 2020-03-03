Police need witnesses for terrifying armed robbery in Viewpark

Detectives are appealing for information following a terrifying armed robbery at a newsagent in Viewpark on Sunday (March 1).

Officers say the incident happened at M&E Skelton.Old Edinburgh Road. around 7.30pm.

A man dressed in black wearing a balaclava strode in to the premises.

He then threatened a female member of staff with a knife and demanded items on display on the shelves.

He then removed a number of items like cigarettes and alcohol before legging it out of the premises.

Police say that the thief had also pocketed a quantity of cash in the raid.

Thankfully, the member of staff was uninjured.

However, she was badly shaken as a result of the robbery.

Police were called and she was able to issue a description of the armed robber.

He is around six foot in height and is of slim build.

The suspect was also seen carrying a brightly coloured carrier bag in to the shop.

Detective Constable David Duers at Wishaw Police Office, is appealing for information in the hope that eyewitnesses to the robbery can now be found.

He said: “This is a busy area and I am urging anyone who was in Old Edinburgh Road in Viewpark on Sunday evening, who witnessed anything suspicious to contact Wishaw Police Office through 101 - quoting reference number 3466 of Sunday, March 1.”

Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted free and anonymously on 0800 555 111,