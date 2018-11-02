Police raids net £20k drugs haul

Drugs with an estimated street value of £20,000 were recovered after the police raided seven properties in Cumbernauld, Gartcosh and Stepps.

The local plain clothes drugs team based at Cumbernauld police office hosted two evenings of action which involved in excess of 30 police officers.

This included both uniformed and plain clothes officers as well as dog handler units with entry being forced to the seven addresses.

Targeted in the raids were addresses in Lime Crescent (two properties were identified in this street) and Almond Road in Abronhill, Allanfauld Road in Seafar, Holms Place and Bothlyn Crescent in Gartcosh, and Station Road in Stepps.

As a result of the operation large quantities of class A, B and C drugs, understood to be cocaine, cannabis, and amphetamine, were recovered and several arrests made relating to misuse of drugs offences.

The police estimate that the total value of drugs seized is around the £20,000 mark, which was described as ‘significant’.

Cumbernauld and Kilsyth Area Inspector Neil MacLeod said: “This is another example to our local communities that every effort is being made to utilise intelligence received relating to drug dealing activity.

“As always I encourage anyone with information on drug supply to pass this information to police.

“This can be done by reporting at your local office, via 101 or calling Crimestoppers on 0800555111 in confidence.”