Police warn of television conmen

A sting involving the sale of faulty televisions has prompted police to issue a fresh warning about the trend.

The scam has prompted a number of reports about roving conmen who have been in operation across the Central Belt.

The most recent reports have stemmed from Glasgow’s East End.

Operating from a white van, the men frequently target motorists in retail parks - with pristine-seeming boxed goods which turn out to be faulty.

A police spokesperson said: ‘‘Legitimate electrical goods don’t come from the back of a van - you too could also be charged.”