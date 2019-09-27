Police warn of television conmen

A sting involving the sale of faulty televisions has prompted police to issue a fresh warning about the trend.
The scam has prompted a number of reports about roving conmen who have been in operation across the Central Belt.
The most recent reports have stemmed from Glasgow’s East End.
Operating from a white van, the men frequently target motorists in retail parks - with pristine-seeming boxed goods which turn out to be faulty.
A police spokesperson said: ‘‘Legitimate electrical goods don’t come from the back of a van - you too could also be charged.”