Police warn of van thefts in Cumbernauld and Kilsyth

Transit van owners are warned to be on their guard after a recent spate of thefts in Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.

A van was taken from Ronaldsay Place in Seafar overnight on Monday (December 16) - but there were no signs of forced entry -nor were keys stolen from the owner.

Police believe hi-tech equipment is being used to break in and drive the vans away.

Communities inspector Neil MacLeod said : “We would advise removing toolsovernight - and to make every effort to park and secure vehicles within a well lit area and also to consider the use of a steering lock device.