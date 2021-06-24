Police warning amidst fears over Cumbernauld Community Park
Police say they are stepping up patrols at Cumbernauld Community Park amidst claims that the area is acting as a magnet for anti-social behaviour as the weather improves.
Officers have said that they have responded to a litany of complaints about the conduct of youngsters who have been indulging in underage drinking hooliganism and littering in the beauty spot - much to the displeasure of dog walkers and nature lovers, some of whom say they have felt threatened.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “In response to community concern about anti-social behaviour, community officers provided additional focus to the area on foot and cycle patrols last weekend.
"This action will continue in the coming weeks.”