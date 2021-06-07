£27k worth of heroin seized from Kilsyth address after "intelligence-led operation"
Officers have recovered drugs worth an estimated street value of £27,000 following an intelligence-led operation in Kilsyth.
Around 8am on Friday (June 4) officers searched a property on Townhead Street where they discovered drugs, believed to be heroin. A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged.
Inspector Neil Macleod said: “We have taken a significant amount of drugs off the street during this operation.
"Drugs can have a devastating impact on communities and we would continue to encourage members of the public to support our efforts to tackle this issue.
“Any intelligence received about drugs activity will be thoroughly investigated and information can be reported to Police Scotland through 101. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”