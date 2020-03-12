Pub knifeman sent to jail after targeting father and son after Celtic match

A Cumbernauld thug who almost severed the finger of a brave Celtic fan who stepped in to stop his son being stabbed has been jailed for 30 months.

Sean Doherty, 30 from Allanfauld Road ,attacked John Malone, 53, when he tried to prevent an assault on his son Conor last May. following a key sporting event in Glasgow.

John and his 25 year-old son had been at the Bar 67 pub in Gallowgate after Celtic’s Scottish Cup win over Hearts clinched the domestic clean sweep.

Doherty got into an argument with Conor after he barged into John outside the pub before they were stabbed.

Doherty pled guilty last Wednesday (March 11) ) to assaulting John to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

He also admitted attacking Conor to his injury, possessing a knife, and acting in a threatening manner.

Doherty was locked up by Sheriff Joan Kerr who called the attacks “extremely serious.”

She said: “You left a man with a stab wound to his upper abdomen and left another man who was trying to assist him with a partly severed finger.

“You went on to conduct yourself in a despicable manner when police took you to hospital.”

The court heard angry Doherty initially barged into the dad outside Bar 67 - before stating to Conor: “Is there a f***ing problem?”

Door staff at the pub then spotted the thug armed with a lock-back knife.

Prosecutor Claire Wallace told Glasgow Sheriff Court: “He thrust it towards Conor Malone several times stabbing him once to the abdomen.

“As John Malone attempted to intervene and protect his son, Doherty made a similar stabbing motion towards him.

“He struck him on the left wedding ring finger.

“John sustained a severe laceration to the finger.

“This had been all but severed.”

As Doherty made his escape,,a fellow Hoops fan helped the blood-soaked father and son after their ordeal.

The pair were rushed to hospital where John’s finger was saved by medics.

But he has been left permanently scarred by the attack meted out by Doherty.

Conor needed a three-centimetre stomach wound treated.

Doherty was found near the scene ditching a blood stained knife by police.

He hurled insults including “rapists” and “paedos” at police.