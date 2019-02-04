Recognition for Lanarkshire cops at Scottish Policing Excellence Awards

Two Lanarkshire teams celebrated success at the fourth annual Scottish Policing Excellence Awards.

The event held at the Scottish Police College in Tulliallan saw a range of officers, staff and partners from across the country being celebrated for their outstanding contribution to policing.

The Team of the Year award was presented to Operation Performance, Lanarkshire Division.

Operation Performance was a proactive and investigative response to an emerging threat involving the theft and selling of stolen tools by organised crime groups within Airdrie, Coatbridge and Cumbernauld.

This operation was highly effective and officers demonstrated extremely high levels of commitment and ingenuity, going above and beyond, leading to noteworthy results including a reduction in acquisitive crime and recovery of a significant volume of stolen property.

The Safer Communities Team in Lanarkshire Division won the Equality Award.

The team began a consultation and research exercise to determine how best to tackle sectarianism in the community.

In partnership with Nil by Mouth, they developed interactive inputs to schools and youth clubs across Lanarkshire and organised the annual ‘Kiss Bigotry Goodbye’ football tournament.

The initiative has received positive feedback, parliamentary recognition, a national award and contributed to a significant reduction in hate crime.