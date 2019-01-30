Reminder to follow the 3 ‘C’s after bogus caller claims to be from Scottish Water

Scottish Water issued a reminder to be vigilant and to follow the 3 ‘C’s safety advice - CARD, CHECK and CALL - following a bogus caller incident in North Lanarkshire.

On Friday, January 25, a man claiming to work for Scottish Water advised a resident in the Duchess of Hamilton Park area of Motherwell that he was at the property to check the facilities.

Once the individual had left, the resident noticed their house keys were missing.

Scottish Water confirmed no work was being carried out in the area and the matter is being treated by police as a bogus caller incident.

Ruaridh MacGregor, Scottish Water’s corporate affairs manager, said: “All Scottish Water employees – and anyone working for us – are always highly visible and carry photo ID when out and about.

“If you’re in any doubt at all about anyone at your door and the reason they’re there, don’t even open your door to them.

“Don’t allow anyone into your home until you’re content that they’re genuine; anyone who’s genuine won’t be offended if you ask them for ID.”

“Follow our essential advice – if we knock on your door, check our photo ID and follow our 3 C’s rule: Card – Check – Call.”

Card – Anyone calling on behalf of Scottish Water, whether an employee or a contractor, will always carry a photo ID card or letter.

Always ask callers to pass their ID card or letter through the letter box to check their identity.

Check – Check the ID card carefully: Is the photo on the ID card the same as the person at the door? Has the card been tampered with in any way?

If you are not confident that they are a genuine caller, then send them away!

Call – If you are in any doubt about the caller’s identity call the customer helpline on 0800 0778778. to confirm they are genuine..

Contact utility companies using phone numbers found in telephone directories or the Internet, but not from ID cards or letters, because these could be false.

For further information visit www.scottishwater.co.uk/boguscaller.